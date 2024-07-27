SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Needham & Company LLC

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $216.25.

Shares of SPSC opened at $209.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.10. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SPS Commerce news, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total transaction of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other SPS Commerce news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 2,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.79, for a total value of $491,838.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,879,553.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 224.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

