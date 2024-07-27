SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.83-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $157.6-$158.6 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $157.06 million. SPS Commerce also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.630-3.660 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SPSC. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on SPS Commerce from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on SPS Commerce from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $216.25.

SPS Commerce stock traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $209.00. 282,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,100. SPS Commerce has a 1-year low of $151.96 and a 1-year high of $218.74. The company has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 114.21 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $192.15 and a 200 day moving average of $186.10.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.87 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SPS Commerce will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at $2,855,759.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $657,197.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,852 shares in the company, valued at $3,771,531.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Burr Ramsey sold 6,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.90, for a total value of $1,273,341.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,242 shares of company stock worth $2,422,377. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

