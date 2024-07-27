SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSNC. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.80.

SSNC opened at $72.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80 and a beta of 1.38. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $73.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

Insider Transactions at SS&C Technologies

In other news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $315,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,399,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,027,750 in the last quarter. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SS&C Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $168,860,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $94,939,000. Junto Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 183.0% in the 4th quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 1,471,190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,904,000 after purchasing an additional 951,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,071,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,975,000 after purchasing an additional 564,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $31,305,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

