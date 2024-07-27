SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.210-1.270 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. SS&C Technologies also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.980-5.220 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on SSNC shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $71.80.

Get SS&C Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Stock Up 6.3 %

SSNC stock traded up $4.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,925,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,049. SS&C Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.52.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $453,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,513,684.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock worth $2,027,750 over the last 90 days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About SS&C Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SS&C Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SS&C Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.