SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $199.02

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 199.02 ($2.57) and traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.19). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 174 ($2.25), with a volume of 2,215,617 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.94) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of SSP Group from GBX 320 ($4.14) to GBX 300 ($3.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 296.25 ($3.83).

SSP Group Stock Performance

SSP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17,630.00, a P/E/G ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 167.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 198.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 595.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. SSP Group’s payout ratio is 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 185 ($2.39) per share, for a total transaction of £74,000 ($95,706.16). Insiders have purchased a total of 40,154 shares of company stock worth $7,424,868 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Asia Pacific, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It also operates sandwich shops, cafes, bars, and restaurants.

