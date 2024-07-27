Stamos Capital Partners L.P. Sells 1,880 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Stamos Capital Partners L.P. reduced its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Stamos Capital Partners L.P.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,253,318 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $13,184,793,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,951 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,610,127 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,500,366,000 after buying an additional 283,802 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 36,928,116 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,273,669,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164,816 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $1,415,778,000. Finally, GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 22,423,451 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,726,381,000 after acquiring an additional 9,541,366 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UBER stock traded down $1.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $64.40. The stock had a trading volume of 17,361,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,878,900. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.89. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.09 and a twelve month high of $82.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.55, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.97.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $35,955,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,266,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,046,257.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 89,234 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $6,083,974.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,750.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,135,984 shares of company stock valued at $78,213,297 in the last ninety days. 3.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

