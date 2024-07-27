Standex International (SXI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.82 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $177.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.06 million. Standex International had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 13.72%. Standex International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SXI opened at $186.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.04. Standex International has a twelve month low of $130.04 and a twelve month high of $191.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $168.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Standex International’s payout ratio is presently 19.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Standex International from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

In related news, Director Charles H. Cannon, Jr. sold 2,460 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.02, for a total transaction of $437,929.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,453.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

