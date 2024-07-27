Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRRP) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRRPGet Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.45 and last traded at $11.24. 18,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 550% from the average session volume of 2,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.35.

Star Equity Stock Down 5.6 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.56.

Star Equity Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

Star Equity Company Profile

Star Equity Holdings, Inc engages in the construction business in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Construction, and Investments. It manufactures modular housing units, structural wall panels, permanent wood foundation systems, and other engineered wood products; supplies general contractors with building materials; holds real estate assets; and manages investments.

