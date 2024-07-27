Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $74.33 and last traded at $74.53. Approximately 3,380,492 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 10,575,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.68.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Starbucks from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.71.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.81%.

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,250 shares of company stock worth $579,375. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,240,652,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $415,167,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 106.7% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 5,612,687 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $512,943,000 after buying an additional 2,897,282 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $257,721,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2,624.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,150,309 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $196,516,000 after buying an additional 2,071,378 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

