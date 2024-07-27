Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Plans $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st.

Starwood Property Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 96.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities analysts expect Starwood Property Trust to earn $1.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 104.9%.

STWD opened at $19.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.79. Starwood Property Trust has a 1 year low of $17.07 and a 1 year high of $22.29.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on STWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

