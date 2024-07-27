Steem (STEEM) Price Tops $0.20

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 27th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000293 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Steem has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. Steem has a market cap of $93.85 million and approximately $12.67 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $68,450.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $384.32 or 0.00561451 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00008481 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $71.43 or 0.00104353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.06 or 0.00033688 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00239594 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00047213 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.87 or 0.00067015 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 467,502,364 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

