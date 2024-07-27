Stellantis (NYSE:STLA) Shares Bought by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report) by 329.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,503,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,261,955 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in Stellantis were worth $639,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $832,785,000. M&G Plc purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the first quarter valued at $128,254,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the fourth quarter valued at $106,339,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd raised its position in Stellantis by 184,881.3% in the first quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 3,089,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,517 shares during the period. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Stellantis by 42.0% in the first quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,474,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,710 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Stellantis alerts:

Stellantis Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of STLA stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $17.67. The stock had a trading volume of 12,014,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,012,990. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Stellantis has a 1 year low of $17.42 and a 1 year high of $29.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on STLA. Barclays upgraded Stellantis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Stellantis from $26.00 to $30.40 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellantis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.55.

View Our Latest Report on STLA

Stellantis Profile

(Free Report)

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, mobility services, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury and premium vehicles; sport utility vehicles; American and European brand vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stellantis (NYSE:STLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stellantis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellantis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.