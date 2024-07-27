Stephens Raises Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Price Target to $51.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Stephens from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $49.50 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.06.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:ZION opened at $52.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 1 year low of $28.90 and a 1 year high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $776.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 5,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total transaction of $231,005.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $970,911.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.68, for a total value of $65,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,296 shares of company stock valued at $319,192. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 105.4% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

