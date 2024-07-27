Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,957 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 53,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 50,420 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

STRL traded up $5.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.28. 196,649 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 352,845. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.45 and a 52 week high of $137.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.85 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $440.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.30 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.06%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sterling Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

