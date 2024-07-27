STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on STM. Susquehanna reaffirmed a positive rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.50 to $45.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on STMicroelectronics from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.56.

STM stock opened at $33.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. STMicroelectronics has a 12-month low of $33.16 and a 12-month high of $55.85. The company has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.59.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 19.68%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that STMicroelectronics will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 769,433 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 109,477 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in STMicroelectronics by 374.5% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 38,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after buying an additional 29,999 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in STMicroelectronics by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,369,273 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $118,772,000 after purchasing an additional 120,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of STMicroelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter valued at $980,000. 5.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

