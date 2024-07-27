Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST)

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 10,441 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 42% compared to the average daily volume of 7,335 call options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPST. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 2.1% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 23,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 27.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Trading Up 5.4 %

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares stock opened at $119.45 on Friday. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $38.56 and a 1-year high of $120.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.48.

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.

