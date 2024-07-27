StockNews.com Begins Coverage on FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Noble Financial upgraded FreightCar America to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

FreightCar America Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RAIL opened at $3.26 on Friday. FreightCar America has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $4.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.34.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. FreightCar America had a negative return on equity of 20.71% and a negative net margin of 6.88%. The company had revenue of $161.06 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FreightCar America will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FreightCar America stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 584,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,412 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.19% of FreightCar America worth $2,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

