StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Recon Technology Price Performance
RCON opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $1.26 and a 12-month high of $7.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.27.
Recon Technology Company Profile
