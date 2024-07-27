StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SRCL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating and issued a $62.00 target price (down previously from $69.00) on shares of Stericycle in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Stericycle from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Stericycle from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Stericycle from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stericycle has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $74.00.

Shares of Stericycle stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stericycle has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $59.45. The company has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -265.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.36 and its 200 day moving average is $52.02.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Stericycle had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $664.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stericycle will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Stericycle by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,987,937 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,762,000 after acquiring an additional 705,586 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Stericycle by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,601,000 after purchasing an additional 277,896 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Stericycle by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,460,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,766,000 after purchasing an additional 271,025 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Stericycle by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 583,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after purchasing an additional 208,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Stericycle by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,971,719 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,720,000 after buying an additional 192,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated waste and compliance services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers regulated waste and compliance services, including regulated medical waste, sharps waste management and disposal, pharmaceutical waste management and disposal, chemotherapy waste and disposal, controlled substance waste disposal, healthcare hazardous waste, and integrated waste stream solutions; specialty services, such as MedDrop medication collection kiosks, safe community solutions, SafeDrop sharps mailback solutions, and airport and maritime waste services; medical supply store services, that includes sharps and disposable biohazardous waste containers, infection control supplies, and seal&send medication mail back; and compliance solutions including Steri-Safe compliance solutions.

