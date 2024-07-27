StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

NewMarket Trading Up 1.7 %

NEU opened at $561.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $429.19 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NewMarket Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in NewMarket by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 146,589 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $80,015,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 4,160 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Inceptionr LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewMarket during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 254.4% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,571 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in NewMarket by 54,482.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,619,000 after buying an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

