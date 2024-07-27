StockNews.com Lowers NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) to Buy

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
NewMarket Trading Up 1.7 %
NEU opened at $561.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $532.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $571.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.47. NewMarket has a 12-month low of $429.19 and a 12-month high of $650.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.74 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 38.99%.
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
