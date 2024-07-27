Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Has $234,000 Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 10,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 75,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $237,000. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 86,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,635 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $2.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $117.74. The stock had a trading volume of 3,420,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,295. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.29. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $118.26.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

