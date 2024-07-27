Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 107.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,421 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,494,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594,165 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,029,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253,040 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,478,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,222,000 after acquiring an additional 104,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after buying an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

BND stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.94. 3,692,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,912,689. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.13.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

