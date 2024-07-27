Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Sells 230 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 10.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.93. The stock had a trading volume of 195,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,297. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.26 and its 200 day moving average is $127.62. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $109.87 and a one year high of $134.47.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.