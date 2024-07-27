StormX Price Up 78.7% This Week (STMX)

StormX (STMX) traded 39.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One StormX token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $97.23 million and approximately $167.23 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, StormX has traded up 78.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About StormX

StormX’s genesis date was May 14th, 2020. StormX’s total supply is 12,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for StormX is stormx.io.

StormX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StormX (STMX) is a utility token for the StormX platform, a blockchain-powered solution for decentralized commerce. It was developed by Simon Yu and Calvin Hsieh to incentivize user participation and to enable transactions. Users can earn STMX tokens by completing micro-tasks or shopping at partner stores via the app. The tokens can also be staked for additional benefits and can be traded on various cryptocurrency exchanges. Furthermore, STMX holders have voting rights in platform decisions, promoting a democratic ecosystem.”

