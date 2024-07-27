Stratis (STRAX) Price Tops $0.0530 on Exchanges

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 27th. One Stratis coin can currently be purchased for $0.0530 or 0.00000077 BTC on exchanges. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $49,790.10 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,256.48 or 0.04750003 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000615 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.40 or 0.00041431 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00011163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.58 or 0.00013972 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00009177 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The official message board for Stratis is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

