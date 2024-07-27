STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $218.56

STS Global Income & Growth Trust (LON:STS – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 218.56 ($2.83) and traded as low as GBX 215 ($2.78). STS Global Income & Growth Trust shares last traded at GBX 218 ($2.82), with a volume of 415,830 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 217.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 218.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £303.10 million, a PE ratio of -5,525.00 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a GBX 1.53 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 6th. STS Global Income & Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -17,500.00%.

Securities Trust of Scotland plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Martin Currie Fund Management Limited. It is co-managed by Martin Currie Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

