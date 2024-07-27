Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Suncorp Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the June 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Suncorp Group Price Performance
Shares of SNMCY stock remained flat at $11.30 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. Suncorp Group has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $11.67.
Suncorp Group Company Profile
