Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,576 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 7,065 call options.

Sunnova Energy International Price Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on NOVA shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunnova Energy International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.04.

Read Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Stories

