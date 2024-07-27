Sunnova Energy International Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 10,576 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 50% compared to the typical volume of 7,065 call options.
Sunnova Energy International Price Performance
NYSE:NOVA opened at $8.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.62. Sunnova Energy International has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $19.56.
Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.78 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 56.52% and a negative return on equity of 12.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Read Our Latest Report on Sunnova Energy International
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 2,959.7% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the 1st quarter worth $66,000.
Sunnova Energy International Company Profile
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sunnova Energy International
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.