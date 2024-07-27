Supremex (TSE:SXP) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $3.98

Supremex Inc. (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$4.03. Supremex shares last traded at C$4.03, with a volume of 16,621 shares trading hands.

Supremex Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of C$105.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.38.

Supremex (TSE:SXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Supremex had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of C$73.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Supremex Inc. will post 0.6295681 earnings per share for the current year.

Supremex Announces Dividend

Supremex Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Supremex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Supremex Inc engages in the manufacture and markets envelopes, and paper-based packaging solutions and specialty products to corporations, resellers, government entities, small and medium sized enterprises, direct mailers, and solutions providers primarily in Canada and the United States. The company offers a range of stock and custom envelopes in various styles, shapes, and colors; and e-Commerce fulfillment packaging solutions; labels; polyethylene bags for courier applications; and bubble mailers.

