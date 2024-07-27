Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.10 and last traded at $1.23. 2,080,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 1,088,304 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Syra Health Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Syra Health Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Syra Health Company Profile

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

