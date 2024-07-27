System1 (NYSE:SST) & Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP) Head-To-Head Contrast

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) and Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

System1 has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares System1 and Sound Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets System1 -49.23% -42.08% -12.99% Sound Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Earnings and Valuation

87.5% of System1 shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Sound Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.3% of System1 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Sound Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares System1 and Sound Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio System1 $365.77 million 0.34 -$227.22 million ($2.27) -0.61 Sound Group $316.83 million 0.03 $12.54 million $0.99 2.12

Sound Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than System1. System1 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sound Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for System1 and Sound Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score System1 0 1 1 0 2.50 Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

System1 presently has a consensus price target of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 153.62%. Given System1’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe System1 is more favorable than Sound Group.

Summary

Sound Group beats System1 on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About System1

System1, Inc. provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network. The company engages in the provision of acquiring traffic to its owned and operated websites, as well as revenue-sharing arrangements and related services. It also operates MapQuest, a web-based navigation service that delivers turn-by-turn direction services to users; Info.com, a metasearch engine that consumers can use to search for relevant information; HowStuffWorks, a commercial website focused on helping people solve problems in their daily lives by using various types of digital media to easily breakdown and explain complex concepts, topics, terminology and mechanisms; Startpage, a private search engine that allows users to browse and search the Internet in complete privacy; and CouponFollow for coupon destinations for online shoppers, as well as ActiveBeat and Infospace. In addition, the company provides antivirus software solutions, which offers customers a single packaged solution that provides protection and reporting to the end users. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Sound Group

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

