T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (TAXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on July 30th

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF (NASDAQ:TAXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.0973 per share on Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th.

T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TAXE opened at $50.32 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Intermediate Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.38.

