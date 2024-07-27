TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Free Report) (TSE:TRP) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,284 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 613,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $24,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,483 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc raised its position in TC Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 10,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of TC Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 173,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

TC Energy Stock Performance

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $41.96 on Friday. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $32.51 and a 12 month high of $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.76.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 17.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.77%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.85%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

