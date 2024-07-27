TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.94 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.11 billion. TE Connectivity also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.940-1.940 EPS.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TE Connectivity stock opened at $156.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.11. The company has a market capitalization of $47.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $159.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $169.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut shares of TE Connectivity from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $158.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total value of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Mark Trudeau sold 7,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.49, for a total transaction of $996,655.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $837,196.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,186,180. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,794 shares of company stock worth $3,102,206. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

