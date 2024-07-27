Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 131.8% in July

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the June 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Performance
TTNDY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 99,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,417. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About Techtronic Industries
