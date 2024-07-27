Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 131.8% in July

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,400 shares, an increase of 131.8% from the June 30th total of 37,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Performance

TTNDY stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.80. 99,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,417. Techtronic Industries has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $73.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Get Techtronic Industries alerts:

About Techtronic Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.