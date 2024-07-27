Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Short Interest Up 69.3% in July

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, an increase of 69.3% from the June 30th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Telecom Italia Stock Performance
TIIAY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.43. 2,187 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,679. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.60. Telecom Italia has a 1 year low of $2.21 and a 1 year high of $3.45.
Telecom Italia Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Telecom Italia
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Why Call Options Volume for These 2 Stocks Spiked Together
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Italia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Italia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.