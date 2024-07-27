Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT) Short Interest Update

Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,200 shares, a decline of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 165,000 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 32,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telesat

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in Telesat by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,139,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Heard Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Telesat by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,778,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,553,000 after buying an additional 19,815 shares during the last quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Telesat by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Telesat in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Telesat by 6,039.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 6,221 shares in the last quarter.

Telesat Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Telesat stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.31. 15,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.35 million, a PE ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.69. Telesat has a 1-year low of $6.93 and a 1-year high of $22.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Telesat ( NASDAQ:TSAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). Telesat had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a net margin of 20.08%. The company had revenue of $112.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.27 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Telesat will post -6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Telesat in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Telesat Company Profile

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

