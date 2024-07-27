Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Bought by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,794 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at $188,873,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Teradyne by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,361,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,265,000 after purchasing an additional 923,612 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Teradyne by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,896,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,324,000 after purchasing an additional 544,482 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1,544.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 473,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,354,000 after acquiring an additional 444,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13,540.0% in the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 419,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,386,000 after acquiring an additional 416,898 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Teradyne stock traded up $2.12 on Friday, hitting $126.46. 2,617,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,493. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $146.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.74 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $81.07 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 18.25%.

In other news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Teradyne news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total value of $450,225.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,902 shares in the company, valued at $5,030,754.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,005 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,763 in the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TER shares. KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

