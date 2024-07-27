Terra Classic Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. Terra Classic has a market cap of $464.92 million and $13.54 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000614 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000583 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000467 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,440,653,296,283 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

