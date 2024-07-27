Terra (LUNA) Price Down 7.4% Over Last Week

Terra (LUNA) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Terra has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $331.97 million and $20.42 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000508 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000468 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 805,094,480 coins. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.