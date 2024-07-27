Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Short Interest Update

Tesco PLC (OTCMKTS:TSCDY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,048,600 shares, a growth of 701.8% from the June 30th total of 255,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,536,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Tesco Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:TSCDY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 55,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,304. Tesco has a one year low of $9.33 and a one year high of $12.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Get Tesco alerts:

About Tesco

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.