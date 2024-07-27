Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by EntryPoint Capital LLC

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 264.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 190 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $219.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $205.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $278.98. The company has a market capitalization of $702.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.10). Tesla had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $25.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $205.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.30.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

