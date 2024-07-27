Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 28.85%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.22 EPS.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $169.38. 1,482,256 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 812,069. The company’s 50-day moving average is $169.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.04. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Roadhouse has a 1 year low of $91.06 and a 1 year high of $175.72.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is 49.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total transaction of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Curtis Warfield sold 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.82, for a total value of $169,965.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,525.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $2,575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,366,329.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,025 shares of company stock worth $3,251,266. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Featured Stories

