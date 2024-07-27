TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

TFI International Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. 632,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66.

TFI International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TFII has been the topic of several recent research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded TFI International from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on TFI International from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Desjardins downgraded TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on TFI International from $178.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TFI International from $148.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.47.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

