TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. TFI International had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
TFI International Stock Down 1.5 %
Shares of NYSE TFII traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $153.62. 632,266 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.64. TFI International has a twelve month low of $104.91 and a twelve month high of $162.13. The company has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.66.
TFI International Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on TFII
About TFI International
TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than TFI International
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What is a Dividend King?
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Tech Stocks Tumble, These Stocks Present Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.