Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY) Short Interest Update

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 38.5% from the June 30th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tgs Asa Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of TGSGY stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.26. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,372. Tgs Asa has a twelve month low of $8.96 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.07.

Tgs Asa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.0924 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09. Tgs Asa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.30%.

Tgs Asa Company Profile

TGS ASA provides geoscience data services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers geophysical data, including multi-client seismic data; geological data comprising well data products, and interpretive studies and services; and interpretation products and data integration solutions. It also provides imaging services, which include 2D and 3D seismic imaging solution in depth and time domains; marine, land, and ocean bottom nodes; and transition zone, multi component, and 4D time-lapse processing.

