Tgs Asa (TGSGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.09 on August 19th

Tgs Asa (OTCMKTS:TGSGY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0924 per share on Monday, August 19th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. This is a boost from Tgs Asa’s previous dividend of $0.09.
Tgs Asa Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TGSGY opened at $12.26 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. Tgs Asa has a fifty-two week low of $8.96 and a fifty-two week high of $15.11.
About Tgs Asa
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tgs Asa
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/22 – 7/26
- Asset Allocation: The Key to a Successful Portfolio. Are You Paying Attention to Yours?
- 3M Surprises and Rebound Accelerates: It Isn’t Too Late To Get In
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Skechers Stock Shows Strength Among Consumer Discretionary Sector
Receive News & Ratings for Tgs Asa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tgs Asa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.