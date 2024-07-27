The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.38-5.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20-4.22 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.380-5.500 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on The Ensign Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $132.83.

ENSG traded up $6.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.80. 531,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 475,578. The Ensign Group has a 1 year low of $89.79 and a 1 year high of $143.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.60. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. As a group, analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.32%.

In other news, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,643.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,632.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.19, for a total transaction of $422,052.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,805,643.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,703. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

