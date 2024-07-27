The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stake Lowered by Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.

Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,253 shares during the period. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $7,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 14,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.73, for a total transaction of $1,967,134.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,412,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total transaction of $1,815,989.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,389 shares in the company, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,453,232 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

Shares of EL traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.71. 2,045,675 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,373. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $95.87 and a 1-year high of $183.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $113.27 and its 200 day moving average is $131.79.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 148.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $163.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.63.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EL

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.