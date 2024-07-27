The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.
The European Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.
The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.
Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund
The European Equity Fund Company Profile
The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
