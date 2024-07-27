The European Equity Fund (NYSE:EEA) Stock Price Down 0.4%

The European Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EEA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.04 and last traded at $9.05. Approximately 1,807 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 8,874 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

The European Equity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86.

The European Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0376 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.9%.

Institutional Trading of The European Equity Fund

The European Equity Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in The European Equity Fund by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 192,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in The European Equity Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 305,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in The European Equity Fund by 2.0% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 696,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its position in The European Equity Fund by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 326,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 18,188 shares in the last quarter. 51.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The European Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

