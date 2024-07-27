The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Announces $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 26th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th.

Gorman-Rupp has raised its dividend by an average of 6.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 51 consecutive years. Gorman-Rupp has a dividend payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gorman-Rupp to earn $1.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

GRC stock opened at $41.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.98. Gorman-Rupp has a 52-week low of $27.72 and a 52-week high of $42.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Gorman-Rupp ( NYSE:GRC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.44 million. Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.52%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gorman-Rupp will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high-pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

